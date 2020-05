BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update

May 22 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA NOTIFIED THAT TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED JUNE 9, ADCOM RELATING TO NDA FOR OBETICHOLIC ACID (OCA) HAS BEEN POSTPONED

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS - POSTPONEMENT TO ACCOMMODATE REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL DATA REQUESTED BY FDA THAT CO INTENDS TO SUBMIT WITHIN NEXT WEEK

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA INDICATED IT WILL REACH OUT IN NEAR FUTURE WITH NEW PROPOSED ADCOM DATE

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS - NOW ANTICIPATES THAT FDA'S REVIEW OF NDA WILL EXTEND BEYOND PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE OF JUNE 26, 2020