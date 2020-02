BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q4 Net Loss Of $98.2 Million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS, ISSUES 2020 OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $71.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $68.4 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2019 OCALIVA NET SALES WERE $249.6 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTED GROWTH OF 40% AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* IN Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2019, WE REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $98.2 MILLION AND $344.7 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* AS A RESULT OF UNCERTAINTIES RELATING TO LAUNCH OF OCA IN LIVER FIBROSIS DUE TO NASH AND THEIR POTENTIAL IMPACT ON OUR 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, WE ARE NOT PROVIDING 2020 NET SALES GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $560 MILLION TO $600 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)