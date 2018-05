May 8 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS, ISSUES 2018 OCALIVA NET SALES GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $36 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $38.2 MILLION

* 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MILLION AND $185 MILLION

* INTERCEPT - CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED. OPERATING. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MILLION AND $410 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: