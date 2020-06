BRIEF-Intercept Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA For Obeticholic Acid For The Treatment Of Fibrosis Due To Nash

June 29 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT RECEIVES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA FOR OBETICHOLIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF FIBROSIS DUE TO NASH

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS - CRL INDICATED FDA DETERMINED THAT PREDICTED BENEFIT OF OCA BASED ON A SURROGATE HISTOPATHOLOGIC ENDPOINT REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA RECOMMENDS CO SUBMIT ADDITIONAL POST-INTERIM ANALYSIS EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FROM ONGOING REGENERATE STUDY

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA RECOMMENDS LONG-TERM OUTCOMES PHASE OF ONGOING REGENERATE STUDY SHOULD CONTINUE