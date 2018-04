April 4 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017​ Source text (bit.ly/2uINGwG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)