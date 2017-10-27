BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc-
* Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group in exchange for £350mm cash and NGX and Shorcan Energy
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - deal for £350 million
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - in addition to cash, ICE will receive NGX and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc upon completion of transaction
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - U.K. Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has approved sale of Trayport to TMX Group
* Intercontinental Exchange-co, TMX entered non-binding MOU agreeing to explore in future further avenues for possible collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: