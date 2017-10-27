FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc-

* Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group in exchange for £350mm cash and NGX and Shorcan Energy

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - deal for ‍£350 million​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍in addition to cash, ICE will receive NGX and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc upon completion of transaction​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍U.K. Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has approved sale of Trayport to TMX Group​

* Intercontinental Exchange-co, TMX entered non-binding MOU agreeing to explore in future further avenues for possible collaboration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.