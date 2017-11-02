BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ice

* Intercontinental exchange reports strong third quarter 2017 gaap diluted eps of $0.62 on revenues of $1.1 billion, +6% y/y; adjusted diluted eps of $0.73, +14% y/y

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intercontinental exchange inc - ‍$1.2 billion share repurchase program authorized to begin january 1, 2018, 20% increase from prior authorization​

* Intercontinental exchange inc - ‍ice’s q4 2017 gaap operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $540 million to $550 million​

* Intercontinental exchange inc - ‍2017 synergies now expected to be at least $70 million, up from $60 million previously​

* Intercontinental exchange inc - ‍ice’s q4 2017 adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $475 million to $485 million​

* Intercontinental exchange inc - ‍ice's adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be between 30-32% for q4​