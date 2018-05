BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.79

May 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.22 BILLION

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ICE’S Q2 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $570 MLNTO $580 MILLION

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.00 BILLION TO $2.04 BILLION

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ICE'S Q2 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $500 MILLION TO $510 MILLION