BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels Group Global Q1 Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5 Pct

May 4 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - GLOBAL Q1 COMPARABLE REVPAR UP 3.5%

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR YEAR AHEAD

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - Q1 AMERICAS REVPAR WAS UP 2.9%, WITH US UP 2.2%.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, ASIA & AFRICA REVPAR WAS UP 2.9% IN Q1.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - IN UK Q1 , REVPAR WAS DOWN 1%

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO DELIVER $125M OF ANNUAL SAVINGS BY 2020 FOR REINVESTMENT TO DRIVE GROWTH

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - CONTINUE TO EXPECT $200M EXCEPTIONAL CASH COSTS TO ACHIEVE SAVINGS; $31M IN 2017 WITH MAJORITY OF REMAINDER IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: