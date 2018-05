May 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc:

* IHG ADDS 13 LUXURY AND UPSCALE HOTELS IN UK

* ENTERED DEAL WITH FDR TO REBRAND AND OPERATE 12 HIGH QUALITY OPEN HOTELS AND ONE PIPELINE HOTEL INTO ITS PORTFOLIO ACROSS UK

* AFTER FDR'S ACQUISITION OF HOTEL PROPERTIES, CO WILL OPERATE HOTELS UNDER LONG-TERM "MANAGED LEASES" AS PART OF LUXURY PORTFOLIO