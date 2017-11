Nov 30 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL OPEN A NEW 300-ROOM HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS HOTEL IN SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA IN 2018

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - NEW-BUILD HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS SEOUL HONGDAE WILL BE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HOTEL'S MAJOR INVESTOR JEJUAIR