April 17 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC :

* IFRS 15 ADOPTION & OTHER PRESENTATIONAL CHANGES

* CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE FROM JAN 1, COMPRISE, ADOPTION OF IFRS 15: REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS AND OTHER PRESENTATIONAL CHANGES

* IHG’S EUROPE, ASIA, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA REGIONS COMBINED TO FORM NEW EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, ASIA & AFRICA OPERATING SEGMENT

