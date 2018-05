May 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:

* SAYS COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE SHARES OF THE CO IKE OTZOKTIRIA ZEKAKOU

* SAYS ASSET INCLUDES A LUXURIOUS OFFICE BUILDING - 3,589M² - IN MAROUSSI

* SAYS THE ACQUISITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 7.5 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2HLFNZA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)