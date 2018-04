April 25 (Reuters) - Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:

* SAYS FY 2017 RENTAL INCOME AT EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 CONS. REVENEUS AT EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE AT EUR 0.26 VERSUS EUR 0.59 YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2qXyJ5w Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)