March 5 (Reuters) - InterCure Ltd:

* INTERCURE LTD - ENTERED INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SUPER-PHARM

* INTERCURE - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, SUPER-PHARM TO ACQUIRE 10 TONS OF CANNDOC’S GMP MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS DURING 3-YEAR PERIOD

* INTERCURE - CANNDOC’S PHARMA GRADE CANNABIS PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD AT SUPER-PHARM AS PART OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: