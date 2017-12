BRIEF-InterDigital And LG Electronics Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lg Electronics Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL AND LG ELECTRONICS, INC. SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍ PATENT LICENSING SUBSIDIARIES HAVE SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR, WORLDWIDE, NON-EXCLUSIVE PATENT LICENSE WITH LG ELECTRONICS​

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍AGREEMENT COVERS 3G, 4G AND 5G TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS OF LG AND ITS AFFILIATES AND SETS FORTH A ROYALTY OF CASH PAYMENTS TO CO​

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍ AGREEMENT ALSO COVERS A PROCESS FOR TRANSFER OF PATENTS FROM LG TO INTERDIGITAL​

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍ PARTIES HAVE ALSO AGREED TO TERMS FOR DISMISSAL BY INTERDIGITAL OF OUTSTANDING LITIGATION AMONG PARTIES AND THEIR AFFILIATES​