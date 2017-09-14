BRIEF-InterDigital Inc announces increases of regular quarterly cash dividend and stock buyback authorization

Sept 15 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc

* InterDigital Inc announces increases of regular quarterly cash dividend and stock buyback authorization

* InterDigital Inc - ‍increased its existing stock repurchase program by $100 million​

* InterDigital Inc - increase in stock repurchase brings total authorization under program to $500 million ​

* InterDigital Inc - ‍board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share​