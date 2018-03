BRIEF-InterDigital Makes Binding Offer To Buy Technicolor’s Patent Licensing Business

March 1 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL MAKES BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE TECHNICOLOR’S PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS, WILL COLLABORATE WITH TECHNICOLOR ON VIDEO RESEARCH

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍MADE A BINDING OFFER TO PURCHASE PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS OF TECHNICOLOR FOR $150 MILLION IN CASH PLUS FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION​

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ALSO EXPECTS NET IMPACT OF TRANSACTION ON ITS CORE OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE MODEST​

* INTERDIGITAL- TECHNICOLOR TO RECEIVE 42.5% OF ALL FUTURE CASH RECEIPTS FROM CO’S NEW LICENSING EFFORTS IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS FIELD

* INTERDIGITAL - UNDER DEAL, THERE IS NO REVENUE SHARING ASSOCIATED WITH CO’S MOBILE INDUSTRY LICENSING EFFORTS

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍AS PART OF DEAL, CO WOULD ALSO GRANT BACK TO TECHNICOLOR A PERPETUAL LICENSE FOR PATENTS ACQUIRED IN TRANSACTION​

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍WILL BUY TECHNICOLOR’S PORTFOLIO OF MORE THAN 21,000 PATENTS, APPLICATIONS, INCLUDING OVER 2,500 WORLDWIDE VIDEO CODING PATENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: