April 14 (Reuters) - InterDigital Wireless Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL - ON APRIL 9, CIVIL COMPLAINT WAS FILED BY PLAINTIFFS LENOVO (UNITED STATES) INC. & MOTOROLA MOBILITY AGAINST CO

* INTERDIGITAL - COMPLAINT ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SECTIONS 1 AND 2 OF SHERMAN ACT IN CONNECTION WITH LICENSING OF 3G AND 4G STANDARDS PATENTS

* INTERDIGITAL - COMPLAINT ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF COMMITMENT TO ETSI WITH RESPECT TO LICENSING OF 3G AND 4G SEPS