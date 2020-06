June 15 (Reuters) - InterDigital Wireless Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL -ON APRIL 10, LENOVO FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO,UNITS IN BEIJING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY COURT

* INTERDIGITAL - LENOVO COMPLAINT SEEKS DETERMINATION OF FRAND ROYALTY RATES PAYABLE FOR CO'S CHINESE 3G, 4G & 5G STANDARDS ESSENTIAL PATENTS