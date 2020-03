March 12 (Reuters) - Interferie SA:

* SAYS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CO REGISTERS RESIGNATIONS FROM SERVICES PROVIDED BOOKED FOR Q2

* SAYS AS A RESULT SEES RISK OF LOWER REVENUE IN Q2

* SAYS TAKES INTO ACCOUNT POSSIBILITY OF CHANGING EMPLOYMENT TERMS, WHICH MAY LOWER CO’S REVENUE AND IMPACT FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)