March 17 (Reuters) - Interferie SA:

* SAYS ITS HOTEL IN SWINOUJSCIE SUSPENDS OPERATIONS FROM MARCH 18 UNTIL MARCH 31 AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT IS NOT ABLE TO ESTIMATE TOTAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)