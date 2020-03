BRIEF-Interfor Announces Initiatives To Address Prevailing Covid-19 Environment

March 18 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp:

* INTERFOR ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES TO ADDRESS PREVAILING COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* INTERFOR CORP - 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION

* INTERFOR CORP - 2021 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW $100 MILLION

* INTERFOR CORP - WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE PRODUCTION ACROSS ITS OPERATIONS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, PACIFIC NORTHWEST AND US SOUTH

* INTERFOR - CURTAILMENTS EXPECTED TO REDUCE PRODUCTION BY ABOUT 35 MILLION BOARD FEET/WEEK, WHICH REPRESENTS ABOUT 60% OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* INTERFOR CORP - CURTAILMENTS WILL INITIALLY BE FOR A TWO-WEEK PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: