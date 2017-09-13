FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interim analysis from phase 3 open-label extension study of Soliris
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 10:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Interim analysis from phase 3 open-label extension study of Soliris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Interim analysis from phase 3 open-label extension study shows sustained benefits of Soliris (Eculizumab) treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis

* Says safety profile of Soliris was consistent with that observed in REGAIN study

* Says ‍study is ongoing and planned to continue until January 2019​

* Says ‍new results show sustained benefits across MG-specific assessment scales through additional 52 weeks for patients who continued to get Soliris​

* Says benefits for patients treated with Soliris in REGAIN through 26 weeks were maintained in extension study across all four assessment scales

* Says ‍safety profile of Soliris was consistent with that observed in REGAIN study​

* Says benefits for patients treated with Soliris in REGAIN through 26 weeks were maintained in extension study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

