July 8 (Reuters) -

* INTERIM ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL SUGGESTS EFFICACY OF 2 DOSES OF CORONAVAC IS 83.5% AGAINST SYMPTOMATIC COVID19- THE LANCET

* CORONAVAC HAS HIGH EFFICACY AGAINST PCR-CONFIRMED SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19 WITH A GOOD SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE - THE LANCET