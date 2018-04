April 9 (Reuters) - INTERMA TRADE SA:

* CREATES 11.5 MILLION ZLOTY RESERVE FOR POTENTIAL FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DUE TO VAT SETTLEMENTS FOR 2012

* CREATED RESERVE WILL AFFECT FY 2017 RESULTS, ESTIMATES FY 2017 NET LOSS AT ABOUT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATES FY 2017 NEGATIVE EBITDA AT ABOUT 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATES FY 2017 REVENUE AT ABOUT 89.4 MILLION ZLOTYS