Dec 18 (Reuters) - Interma Trade SA:

* PRZEMYSLAW PIOTROWSKI, TOMASZ PIOTROWSKI ACQUIRE 0.3 MILLION OF CO SHARES EACH VIA DEED OF DONATION FROM JAROSLAW PIOTROWSKI

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, JAROSLAW PIOTROWSKI DOES NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF CO

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, PRZEMYSLAW PIOTROWSKI OWNS 16.77 PERCENT STAKE IN CO

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, TOMASZ PIOTROWSKI OWNS 16.73 PERCENT STAKE IN CO