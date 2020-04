BRIEF-Interma Trade Resolves To File For Bankruptcy

April 23 (Reuters) - Interma Trade SA:

* RESOLVES TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY DUE TO HAVING LOST ABILITY TO MEET ITS MONETARY LIABILITIES

* DECISION DUE TO CHANGES IN DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES OF TWO UNITS FROM WHICH CO INTENDED TO OBTAIN FINANCING OF ITS CURRENT ACTIVITY

* CHANGE IN UNITS’ SITUATION RESOLVES FROM DELAY IN DELIVERY OF RESOURCES PLANNED FOR BRIJU SECUR AND RESULTING REVENUE UNCERTAINTY

* DELIVERIES FOR BRIJU SECUR WERE CARRIED OUT FROM KYRGYZSTAN, WHOSE BORDERS ARE CLOSED FOR FREIGHT TRAFFIC

* WILL RECOMMEND AGM RESOLUTIONS ON CO'S DISSOLUTION AND LIQUIDATION