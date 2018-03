March 23 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc:

* INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC - PETER GIBBS AND KIM WAHL WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS

* INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL - ANDREW SYKES WILL SUCCEED PETER GIBBS AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, VIRGINIA HOLMES WILL BECOME CHAIR OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: