Feb 13 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc:

* INTERMOLECULAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q4 REVENUE $10.5 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $9.6 MILLION TO $9.9 MILLION

* ‍SEES Q1 NET LOSS BETWEEN $0.02 TO $0.03 PER SHARE​

* Q1 ‍NON-GAAP NET LOSS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.7 MILLION AND $1.0 MILLION, OR BETWEEN $0.01 TO $0.02 PER SHARE