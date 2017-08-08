FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intermolecular Q2 loss per share $0.06
August 8, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Intermolecular Q2 loss per share $0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc

* Intermolecular announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $8.1 million

* Intermolecular Inc - for second half of 2017 intermolecular projects revenue in range of $18.0 million to $18.5 million

* Intermolecular Inc - for second half of 2017 GAAP net loss is projected between $4.1 million and $4.8 million, or between $0.08 to $0.10 per share

* Intermolecular Inc - for second half of 2017 non-GAAP net loss is projected between $3.5 million and $4.2 million, or between $0.07 to $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

