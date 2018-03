March 1 (Reuters) - Internap Corp:

* INTERNAP SAYS ENTERED INTO INCREMENTAL AND THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* INTERNAP - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 6, 2017 OF $135 MILLION

* INTERNAP SAYS PROCEEDS OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WERE USED TO COMPLETE SINGLEHOP ACQUISITION, AMONG OTHERS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2FLcztL) Further company coverage: