April 10 (Reuters) - Internap Corp:

* INTERNAP CORP SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* FOURTH AMENDMENT LOWERS INTEREST RATE MARGINS APPLICABLE TO OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 1.25%