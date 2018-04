April 4 (Reuters) - International Breweries PLC :

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX OF 1.43 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.03 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* REVENUE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 AT 36.5 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 32.7 BILLION NAIRA A YEAR AGO