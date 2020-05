May 22 (Reuters) - International Cement Group Ltd:

* WITH NO CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY IN SINGAPORE, NO REVENUE RECOGNISED FOR ALUMINIUM SEGMENT DURING CBM PERIOD

* INITIATED COST CONTAINMENT STRATEGIES IN PROCUREMENT & PAYMENT SERVICES TO CONSERVE CASH FLOWS

* OPERATIONS AT FABRICATION PLANT IN MALAYSIA RESUMED ON 4 MAY