BRIEF-International Container Terminal Services Inc Updates On Impact Of Covid-19

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC- UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC- ALL ICTSI TERMINALS ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC- SEES TEMPORARY STOPPAGES OF OPERATIONS TO ISOLATE FACILITIES

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC- AT FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN MANILA, MOVEMENT TO AND FROM THE NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION REMAINS UNIMPEDED