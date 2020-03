BRIEF-International Container Terminal Services Says FY EBITDA Up 10% To $830.1 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - International Container Terminal Services Inc:

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC- FY EBITDA UP 10% TO US$830.1 MILLION

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC - FY REVENUE FROM PORT OPERATIONS US$1.5 BILLION, UP 7%

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC- “OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS HAD IMPACT ON VOLUMES PARTICULARLY IN ASIA; CLOSELY REVIEWING DEVELOPMENTS”

* INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC - GROUP'S CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2020 IS ABOUT US$270 MILLION