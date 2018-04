April 16 (Reuters) - International Energy Insurance Company PLC:

* TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR OF 2.79 BILLION NAIRAS VERSUS LOSS OF 713.92 MILLION NAIRAS

* FY GROUP GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 1.97 BILLION NAIRAS VERSUS. 3.85 BILLION NAIRAS Source text (bit.ly/2qBjGi1) Further company coverage: