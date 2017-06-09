BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp appoints new Chairman

June 9 (Reuters) - International Entertainment Corp :

* Cheng Kar Shun will resign as Chairman of board

* Choi Chiu Fai Stanley will be appointed as Chairman of board

* Lo Lin Shing, Simon will resign as Deputy Chairman of board

* With effect from 10 June 2017, Cheng Kar Shun and Lo Lin Shing, Simon will resign as executive directors

* To Hin Tsun, Gerald; & Cheng Kam Chiu, Stewart will resign as executive directors

* Cheng Kam Biu, Wilson, Cheng Chi Kong And Cheng Chi Him will resign as executive directors from 10 June 2017