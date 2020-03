BRIEF-International Entertainment Updates On Suspension Of Gaming Operations In Manila

March 16 (Reuters) - International Entertainment Corp :

* CASINO, GAMING FACILITIES OPERATED BY PAGCOR IN GROUP’S PREMISES IN MANILA SUSPENDED UNTIL 14 APRIL

* RESTAURANTS AND FOOD OUTLETS ARE PERMITTED TO REMAIN OPEN, AS ARE HOTELS ATTACHED TO CASINOS AND GAMING FACILITIES

* ALL UPCOMING FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES OF WIGAN ATHLETIC FOOTBALL CLUB,SCHEDULED UNTIL 3 APRIL 2020 WILL BE POSTPONED

* GROUP IS NOT ABLE TO ASCERTAIN IMPACT ON SUSPENSION TO GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)