March 23 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc :

* INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC - CEO ANDREAS FIBIG'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.7 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2DOUyrQ) Further company coverage: