BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances qtrly EPS ‍$1.39​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
* International flavors & fragrances inc - qtrly earnings per share $1.39
* International flavors & fragrances inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* International flavors & fragrances inc - reported net sales for q3 totaled $872.9 million, an increase of 12% from $777.0 million for q3 of 2016
* International flavors & fragrances inc sees 2017 currency neutral sales up 7.5% to 8.5%
* International flavors & fragrances inc sees 2017 currency neutral eps up 6.5% to 7.5%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.75, revenue view $3.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $845.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S