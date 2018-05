BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances Reports Q1 EPS Of $1.63

May 7 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc :

* REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) FOR Q1 WAS $1.63 PER DILUTED SHARE

* REPORTED NET SALES FOR Q1 TOTALED $931 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM $828 MILLION IN 2017

* TARGETING UPPER END OF 2018 SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGE

* SEES 2018 CURRENCY NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH OF 4.0% - 6.0%

* SEES 2018 CURRENCY NEUTRAL SALES GROWTH OF 3.0% - 5.0%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.59, REVENUE VIEW $911.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S