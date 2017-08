June 12 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* International Game Technology announces tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019

* International Game Technology Plc - settlement date is expected to be June 21, 2017

* International Game Technology Plc - offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2017