BRIEF-International Game Technology PLC Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

International Game Technology PLC:

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC QTRLY REVENUE $1,207 MILLION VERSUS $1,153 MILLION

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC SEES FY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575-$625 MILLION

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - ANNOUNCING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION BY DE AGOSTINI S.P.A. RELATING TO IGT ORDINARY SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - DE AGOSTINI ENTERED INTO A VARIABLE FORWARD TRANSACTION RELATING TO 18 MILLION IGT ORDINARY SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - DE AGOSTINI IS IGT’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH 103 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - DE AGOSTINI ADVISED CO THEY ARE NOT CONSIDERING ANY ADDITIONAL DEALS INVOLVING THEIR IGT ORDINARY SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - DE AGOSTINI ALSO ADVISED CO THEY INTEND TO REMAIN IGT’S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - CONSOL LEADERSHIP OF N. AMERICA GAMING & INTERACTIVE & N. AMERICA LOTTERY SEGMENTS UNDER RENATO ASCOLI AS CEO OF N. AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: