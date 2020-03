BRIEF-International Game Technology Says Qtrly Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.31

March 3 (Reuters) - International Game Technology PLC :

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - SEES 2020 OPERATING INCOME OF $740 - $790 MILLION

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $400 - $500 MILLION

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - 2020 OUTLOOK DOES NOT FACTOR ANY POTENTIAL COVID-19 IMPACT

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY - SEES 2020 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $870 - $880 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.82

* “CLOSELY MONITORING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK”

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $1.23 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: