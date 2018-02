BRIEF-International Game Technology To Correct Classification Of Upfront Payments To Customers In Consolidated Statements Of Cash Flows In Its Form 20-F

Feb 13 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY -‍ TO CORRECT CLASSIFICATION OF UPFRONT PAYMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN ITS FORM 20-F

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY- CHANGE IN CLASSIFICATION PRIMARILY RELATES TO AMOUNTS PAID IN CONNECTION WITH ITALIAN LOTTO CONCESSION IN 2016​

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - ‍ UPFRONT PAYMENTS WILL NOW BE INCLUDED AS AN OPERATING CASH OUTFLOW IN COMPANY‘S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - ‍CHANGE IN CLASSIFICATION WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PROFITABILITY AND NON-GAAP LIQUIDITY MEASURES​