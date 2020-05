May 14 (Reuters) - International General Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAX -900,000 USD VERSUS 6.5 MILLION USD PROFIT YEAR AGO

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $99.2 MILLION VERSUS $80.0 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $7.57

* QTRLY REPORTED LOSS AFTER TAX OF $0.9 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $6.5 MILLION