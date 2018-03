March 22 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY:

* BOARD APPROVES TO ACCEPT PROPOSAL FROM RA MENA HOLDINGS REGARDING INVESTMENT AND ACQUISITION OF STRATEGIC SHARE IN ALLIANCE FOODS CO‍​

* DECIDES TO ESTABLISH NEW ENTITY TO BE PIONEER IN FISH SECTOR IN MENA REGION

* BOARD PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017