BRIEF-International Paper Says It Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline of Smurfit

May 16 (Reuters) - International Paper Co:

* INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE

* WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA

* BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA